JoCo Notes: Shawnee’s Gum Springs Park closed for renovations

🚨 Happening today

Starting today, Gum Springs Park in Shawnee will be closed to make way for a $3.7 million renovation project.

The nearly 10-acre park at 11524 W. 67th St., just east of Quivira Road, will see upgrades to his ballfields, shelters and walking trails.

The walking trail will be resurfaced and widened and playground equipment will be updated.

The ballfields will get improvements in dugouts, seating and fences.

It’s all part of the city’s capital improvements plan.

The renovations are expected to be completed and the park reopened by this fall.

🗓 Public meetings Monday

🚀 Post’s top stories since Friday

📰 Other local news

Nobody suffered serious injuries after a suspected impaired driver struck a Merriam Police cruiser pulled over on the shoulder of I-35 near 67th Street late last week. [ KMBC ]

Overland Park native Mo Abualnadi , who currently plays for Sporting KC’s developmental squad, has been called up to play on Jordan’s Under-23 national team. [ Sporting KC ]

The world’s largest rubber duck will be on display at the Overland Park Convention Center this coming week for a regional conference of Head Start early childhood education affiliates. [ Fox 4 ]

📸 A thousand words

The city of Shawnee spotlit these volunteer helpers who were out digging as part of the “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” program. For more info about volunteer opportunities in Shawnee, go here. Photo via Twitter.