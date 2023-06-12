Glenn W. Goist

Glenn Willard Goist, 82, peacefully passed away on June 9, 2023 in Prairie Village, Kansas.

A mass will be held at 10am on Saturday, July 1 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Strongsville, Ohio. A celebration of life will follow immediately at the Holy Family Life Center.

Glenn was born in Sandusky County, Ohio to Willard and Zelda Goist on July 21, 1940. He graduated from The University of Michigan, School of Dentistry, Class of 1965. After serving as an officer in the US Army at Fort Knox, KY, Glenn opened his dental practice in Olmsted Falls, later moving down the road to Berea where he practiced for over 45 years. He was an active member of the Strongsville City Club and co-founder of the Strongsville Rib Burn-Off, an annual event which continues to be held to this day. Glenn enjoyed serving the community on the Board of Zoning Appeals. He received his Executive Masters of Business Administration from Baldwin Wallace College and put the education to work as a Board Member at the Strongsville Savings Bank.