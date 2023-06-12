  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

District Pour House + Kitchen now open in downtown Shawnee

District Pour House + Kitchen has opened at ​​11101 Johnson Dr. in downtown Shawnee. The restaurant, which got its start in Kansas City, serves American fare and craft cocktails. Photo by Kaylie McLaughlin.

District Pour House + Kitchen has opened its doors in downtown Shawnee, officially relocating from its long-time spot in the Kansas City Waldo area.

Solid plans to open a new location in Shawnee first started taking shape last summer when signs announcing the restaurant was “coming soon” were posted in the windows of the old Shawnee State Bank building at ​​11101 Johnson Drive.

