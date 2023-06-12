AdventHealth Shawnee Mission’s new $76 million cancer center is at its halfway point.
The major construction of the new cancer center is underway at the hospital system’s Shawnee Mission campus off Interstate 35 and 75th Street in Merriam.
The cancer center anticipates a spring 2024 opening
- Connie Wood, the service line administrator of oncology, told the Post that the 71,000 square foot cancer center is on month nine or 10 of an 18-month construction schedule.
- The new cancer center is replacing a two-story parking garage on the north side of 74th Street, west of the Shawnee Mission Heart and Vascular Center.
- This new building is going to be a three-story structure that features a new parking lot to the north of the new center.
AdventHealth celebrated a construction milestone in April
- The last structural beam was put into place in late April.
- Wood said Cancer Center team members — who watch construction happen from across the street — signed their names and wrote well-wishes on the beam to celebrate the milestone.
- “It was really meaningful for them,” Wood said. “They actually told me how much they appreciated it after we got back from the ceremony. Some of them were crying, I didn’t know how much that would mean for them, but it was pretty touching.”
- Now that the structural skeleton of the building is complete, construction has moved onto framing.
This center is expected to accommodate double the cancer patients
- The new cancer center will feature new treatment technology, preventative and diagnostic care, treatments and follow-up appointments.
- The new cancer center will also be home to the AdventHealth Diagnostic Breast Center.
- Wood said the sheer amount of space at the new center will allow the cancer center to treat at least twice as many patients “in a really wonderful way.”
- “We’re going to be tripling our space, which will actually give us room to not only better take care of the patients we currently see … but it will also give us room to grow to treat more patients in our community in the way that we really want to make sure we’re treating people,” Wood said.
The history: AdventHealth wants to build new cancer center at Shawnee Mission campus in Merriam
