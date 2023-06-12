  Juliana Garcia  - Merriam

New AdventHealth Cancer Center hits halfway mark on $76M construction

A rendering of the future of the AdventHealth Cancer Center.

The new $76 million AdventHealth Cancer Center is at its halfway point for an 18-month construction project. File image via city documents.

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission’s new $76 million cancer center is at its halfway point.

The major construction of the new cancer center is underway at the hospital system’s Shawnee Mission campus off Interstate 35 and 75th Street in Merriam.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.