🚗 5 to Try: What are the best day trips from Johnson County?

Maybe work gave you an unexpected mid-week off day, or you find yourself with an open Saturday and need something to do. Or better yet: somewhere to go.

Plenty of us are probably planning big vacations this summer. But what if you want a quicker getaway?

So, let’s get out of Johnson County for this week’s 5 to Try.

We’re looking for readers’ suggestions for the best day trips around the Johnson County area.

What exactly qualifies?

A destination you can get to in two hours or less, spend a good chunk of your morning or afternoon at, and still be home in time for dinner.

Let us know your suggested day trip locales and what we should do when we get there.

How to tell us your picks

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

Other recent “5 to Try” lists

In the meantime, check out some of our other recent “5 to Try” lists of the best Johnson County has to offer, including: