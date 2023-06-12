  Staff Report  - 5 to Try

🚗 5 to Try: What are the best day trips from Johnson County?

Weston Bend State Park near Weston, Mo., offers a number of outdoorsy activities — and a picture perfect day trip destination for Johnson Countians. Photo via Missouri State Parks website.

Plenty of us are probably planning big vacations this summer. But what if you want a quicker getaway?

Maybe work gave you an unexpected mid-week off day, or you find yourself with an open Saturday and need something to do. Or better yet: somewhere to go.