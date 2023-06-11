Overland Park , Kansas – Robert L. Mogren Sr. (Bob) passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 2, 2023 at the age of 81 in Overland Park, Kansas.

Bob joined the U.S. Navy at age 17 and was proud to be the youngest E-5 in the Service. He served from 1959 to 1961. After the Service, Bob lived in Seattle and worked for Boeing. There he met his wife, Suzanne and they had their first son, Robbie. Several years later his career moved them to Kansas City. Bob and Suzanne had two additional sons, David and James.

For 30 years, Bob worked in the life insurance business, starting with Manufactures Life in Seattle. In Kansas City, he spent 18 years as the Regional Director for Jackson National Life. He retired at age 55.

He was part of many trade groups and charitable boards Bob was most passionate about Bishop Miege High School where he volunteered for over 20 years.

Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Suzanne; sons, Robert (wife Christa and children Spencer, Parker, Chandler, Cooper, Trever and Caroline), David, and James (wife Elizabeth and children Tate and two foster sons).

Services for Bob will be held at 9:30am at St. Ann’s Church at 7241 Mission Road in Prairie Village, Kansas. A brunch and visitation will follow. He will be entombed at Leavenworth National Cemetery at 1:30PM. The Livestream link for the Mass will be: https://stannpv.org/bobmogren In lieu of flowers, Bob’s favorite charities were:

The Bridge to the Future at Bishop Miege High School or The St. Ann’s Endowment Fund.

For full tribute see https://signaturefunerals.com/robert-mogren/