Julia Elizabeth Garwood, née Murphy passed away in her home Thursday, June 8, 2023. She was surrounded by her three children, all survived by her.

Elizabeth Ashley, Bryan Michael, and Gerald were all very close to their mother, whom all would agree was the Matriarch of the family. None however could compete with the true lights of her life, nor would her own children even try.

Julia, otherwise known in the Publishing industry as Julie Garwood, is also survived by Gerald’s wife Kendra and the Lights themselves: their three daughters, Macy Elyse Garwood, Kennedy Paige Garwood, and Marlow Raye Garwood.

Julia grew up in Kansas City, MO as the 6th of 7 children. 6 girls and 1 boy under supervision from mother Felicita “Flip” Murphy, née Kennedy and Thomas Murphy made a cozy home in the Brookside area. Julia is survived by her sisters Kathleen McGuire and Mary “Cookie” Benson. All of the girls attended St. Teresa’s Academy and Julia was no exception. Many cousins and other members of her extended family were all dear to her and still only a few examples of why she considered herself so Blessed, often referring to her family as “My Big Fat Irish Family.”

Julia went on to study History, Nursing, and after a while landed on writing as a distraction from the world. She now has over forty million books in print in over 32 languages no less and was beginning her 36th novel for adults. She is also the author of two YA books. She is one of the most critically acclaimed romance novelist of her generation and a #1 New York Times Bestselling author.

Her Grandchildren, indeed her entire family, her faith, her warmth and kindness; her eternal nurturing spirit for any and all, will keep Julia’s spirit nearby for all who seek beauty in this world. Her cookies will require an entire page unto themselves.