Jerry Gene Schuetz

Sarasota, Florida – Jerry Schuetz, son of Walter and Elsie Schuetz of Hiawatha, KS, passed away peacefully at Brookdale Assisted Living where is was residing in Sarasota, FL on Wednesday May 31, 2023.

Jerry was born on September 28, 1927. He was a graduate of Hiawatha High School in Hiawatha, KS. Jerry enlisted in the US Navy August of 1945, honorable discharged July of 1946 and married Maxine Schuetz in North Dakota in June of 1947. He retired from United Telephone/Sprint Telecommunications in 1982. After retirement he continued working with Telecommunications contractors.

Jerry was preceded in death by Maxine Schuetz. He leaves behind; two children, Jim Schuetz, Jackson, WY and Vickie McArthur, Sarasota, FL; five grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be 10:30 am, Friday, August 4, 2023 at the St. Joseph Cemetery, Shawnee, KS.