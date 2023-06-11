  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Jerry Gene Schuetz

September 28, 1927 – May 31, 2023

Sarasota, Florida – Jerry Schuetz, son of Walter and Elsie Schuetz of Hiawatha, KS, passed away peacefully at Brookdale Assisted Living where is was residing in Sarasota, FL on Wednesday May 31, 2023.