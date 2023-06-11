  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Helen Berge Richards

September 10, 1943 – May 26, 2023

Helen B. Richards, 79, passed away on May 26, 2023, in Olathe, KS. She was in hospice care at the Healthcare Resort of Olathe at the time of her passing. In March of 2023, Helen had fallen at home and fractured her hip. After surgical repair, a short rehab stay, a return to the hospital, and another attempt at rehab, she entered hospice status on May 2, 2023. Helen’s congestive heart failure condition reduced her strength such that she was not capable of continuing rehab.