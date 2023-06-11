He was born on July 14, 1936 to Elmer and Helen (Clum) Creed in Clearwater, Kansas.

Farris L. Creed, age 86, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away June 4, 2023 at Good Samaritan Nursing Center.

Farris served our country in the U.S. Air Force, and was honorably discharged in 1957.

On July 29, 1983, he married Pamela Anne (Smith) and they made their home in Olathe, Kansas.

Farris was employed as a General Manager for A.E.M. ( Abrasive Engineering and Manufacturing) prior to his retirement.

He was a member of the American Legion, and he enjoyed baseball, gardening, collecting, good food and travel.

Farris is survived by his loving wife, Pamela, his children Steve Creed, Richard Creed, Jeff Creed, Karen Henderson, David Creed and Andrew Creed, twelve grandchildren; Megaen Breuer, Brian Creed, Michael Creed, Bridget Finley, Matthew Creed, Ashely Carnley, Jordan Creed, Rachel Jameson, Giuliana Creed, Jeff Creed, Jr., Jessica Marcos and Kyle Henderson, and twenty-five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and six brothers and sisters.

Memorials are suggested to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) or to the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars).

Please check back for updated service information and details.

