Dr. Wesley James Sandness

November 25, 1935 – May 27, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – Dr. Wesley James Sandness, of Overland Park, KS passed away as a result of a sailboat accident at Grand Lake in Oklahoma on May 27, 2023. Wes was a rancher and retired Dean at Pittsburg State University. He was also a well-known and renowned horseman and musician. He was 87 years old.