Dennis William McCormack, 64, died peacefully on May 8th, 2023 in his home surrounded by love after a valiant and nine-year struggle with colon cancer. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA and spent much of his childhood in Bronx, NY. He attended St. Ann’s School and Fordham Preparatory Academy in Bronx, and received his bachelor’s in communications studies from Boston College in Boston, MA. He spent the first part of his adult life in the lovely seaside community of Rowayton, CT.

Dennis had a long and successful career, although he was always disappointed it was cut short by cancer before he felt he had reached his pinnacle. His career journey is as follows: student summer work as a Groundskeeper at the Rockefeller Estate, Admissions Counselor at Boston College, Director of Public Relations at Terrence Cardinal Cooke Medical Center (formerly Flower Hospital), Executive Program Director of The John B. Cummings Co. Inc., Director of Development for Fordham Preparatory School where he also taught a communications class (of which he was always proud), and Major Gifts Officer at Boston College. He then began a long and illustrious career in sales, much of which was spent at Harris Publishing Company as a Regional Sales Manager and Senior Director of National Sales, where he made many dear and lifelong friends. Harris was his professional foundation, home of many fond memories, and Dennis admired and was indebted to both Bill Harris and his father Bernard. He worked there twice totaling 18 years.

In between and after, he headed sales for a few Dotcom companies, started his own consulting company, became a professional photographer, and began his semi-retirement career at the place he referred to as having the best culture he ever worked – Family Tree Nursery in Overland Park, KS. He was the first non-horticulturalist they hired, and has been referred to as the best salesman, albeit part-time, they ever had.

Dennis came to Kansas City when he married his beloved Laurie and theirs was a relationship of adoration, compatibility, fun and pure love rarely found. Each brought children into the marriage, but once married they each claimed six children as their own (Tracy, Danny, Alison, Connor, Scott and Melanie). He fiercely loved all his children, and grandchildren (Jackson and Easton), and treasured any time he could be with them, whether golfing, baseball or beach time at Bayley Beach, bowling, catch in the street, gathering in the backyard, going to movies, watching them play sports and perform in band, and more.

Dennis, known as Dad, D, DMack, Denny, Stingah, and to his grandchildren as Pops, never knew a stranger and was loved by all. If you met him, then you were his friend. He had a wide and infectious smile, dazzling blue eyes, and thick hair that was the envy of many. He was a natural athlete and loved everything sports. He was a quarterback in high school and ran track, he was a pitcher in college, an avid golfer as an adult, and always a fisherman. He loved coaching others in sports both as a father and grandfather, and also as a side-gig to make extra money. Dennis loved to cook, and Laurie was often greeted after work with dinner in progress, the table set, candles lit and the wine chilled or breathing. Dennis was a hustler in the best of ways, and when his health prevented him from any kind of formal employment, he did lawn and groundskeeping work independently to make money to support his golf tournament-entry obsession. He honed his golf skills at his beloved Brookridge Golf and Fitness, where he was referred to by many as “Mr. Brookridge”.

His spirit, soul and zest for life touched everyone who knew him, and he will be sorely missed by all.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Laurie Louise Dowgray McCormack, children Daniel Ryan McCormack, Alison Lee Milburn, Connor Michael McCormack, Scott James McCormack, Melanie Rose McCormack, Tracy Marie Milburn and husband Steve Lee Tabor, grandchildren Jackson Colton Tabor and Easton Lee Tabor, mother Romaine Ann Bucci, aunt Phyllis Andrea Lesso, sister-in-law Debi Denzer Dowgray, nieces, nephew, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins and beloved furry-family members Kelly “girl” and Bogey “man” (Bogster).

On Thursday, June 22nd we will gather to celebrate Dennis. A visitation begins at 11:30am at Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church at 9300 Nall, Overland Park, KS followed there by a memorial service at 12:30pm. A celebration of life will commence following the service at his favorite place. Graveside burial of his remains will be private a few days later.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to either the First Tee -Greater Kansas City online or Fordham Preparatory School in Bronx, NY online.