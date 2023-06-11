Clarice Martini

Olathe, Kansas – Clarice Eileen Martini, passed into the arms of the Lord at the age of 86 on June 7, 2023 after a long illness.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 13 from 930 am-1030 am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 16000 W. 143rd Street, Olathe, KS, with Prayers of the Rosary offered at 1030 am and Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am. Following mass there will be a luncheon and celebration of life in the parish hall. Inurnment, Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Lenexa, Kansas.

To leave a message for the family and view the full obituary visit www.Penwellgabelkc.com . In lieu of flowers, gifted cash donations to the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Three Oaks Hospice would be greatly appreciated by the family.