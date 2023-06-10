Your Community: Several opportunities to honor and celebrate Juneteenth

Family and friends of all ages are invited to join the Library for two Juneteenth Walk and Read events available all day, Saturday, June 10 through Monday, June 19:

Johnson County Library is joining the County in offering several opportunities to celebrate Juneteenth and the recognition of freedom for all. Juneteenth is a recognition and celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. A combination of the terms “June” and “nineteenth,” this holiday – taking place on June 19 – marks the date in which Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865, ensuring the freedom of all enslaved people in the state.

Stoll Park

Two stories, “Opal Lee and What it Means to Be Free: The True Story of the Grandmother of Juneteenth” by Alice Faye Duncan and illustrated by Keturah A. Bobo and “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem” by Amanda Gorman and illustrated by Loren Long.

Arts and Heritage Center

Two stories, “Daniels Good Day” by Micha Archer and “A Flag for Juneteenth” by Kim Taylor will be posted.

Those who participate will read two stories posted around a path, one going each direction. When you finish one story, you can turn around to the other side of the sign and begin the next story, which will lead you back around the path. The Walk and Read program encourages physical activity, literacy and family time. The paths are stroller and wheelchair friendly, allowing for all to join in the fun!

For those looking for reading recommendations, the Library has created a list of Juneteenth recommendations for adults, teens and young readers. You’ll find books, DVDs, web resources and more. And if you see something you like, make sure you place the item on hold now, as these titles will be getting a lot of interest and may have a hold line later.

To learn more about the Juneteenth opportunities at the Library, visit jocolibrary.org. For details about additional Juneteenth events around the County, visit jocogov.org/juneteenth.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom