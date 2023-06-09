SMSD News: Shawnee Mission shout-outs

Here are a few recent accomplishments from our school communities:

Together as one Shawnee Mission, students and staff continue to make our community proud through their many achievements.

Congratulations to the Class of 2023

This May, nearly 2,000 Shawnee Mission seniors celebrated the culmination of their high school careers by walking across the stage to receive a diploma.

The excitement of the celebrations can be revisited by watching the Shawnee Mission School District 2023 Commencement Ceremonies. Click here for the YouTube playlist.

In addition to YouTube, graduation ceremonies are also broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 2 and Channel 18.

Challenge Award Winners

Comanche and Merriam Park elementary schools are 2022 recipients of the Challenge Award.

The Challenge Award recognizes Kansas schools for outstanding achievement and uncommon accomplishments based on Kansas Assessment results in math and reading, graduation rates, absenteeism rates, and the socio-economic status of those taking the test.

Only 91 schools in Kansas were recognized with this award, presented by the Confidence in Education Task Force.

Governor’s Scholars

Governor Laura Kelly recently honored 21 Shawnee Mission Students at the 2023 Governor’s Scholar Award ceremony in Topeka, Kansas. These students represent the top academic one-percent of Kansas high school seniors. Click here to see the complete list of all Shawnee Mission honorees.

National Merit Finalists

The National Merit Program announced 15 Shawnee Mission School District seniors are National Merit Finalists.

These students took the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen for more than a million entrants each year.

The following Shawnee Mission students earned finalist distinction:

Shawnee Mission Northwest: Mehania Asir Mikenna Heller Oscar Ohly Allison Tran



Shawnee Mission East: Segan Bettenhausen Nicholas Karr Andrew Keller Luke Kounkel Ella Rogers



Shawnee Mission West: Samantha Wallenburg



Shawnee Mission South: Greta Albrecht Jack LaVergne Alexander Maret Abigail Rasmussen Julia Schnittker



Shawnee Mission South seniors Alexander Mare and Julia Schnittke each received a $2,500 scholarship supported by the National Merit Scholarship program.

North Star Award Winners

Shawnee Mission North High School seniors Jalen Juan and Trey Dyer Jr. are this year’s winners of the North Star Award.

Every year, the North Star award is presented to two Shawnee Mission North seniors. Honorees are selected for the award by building educators based on academic excellence, leadership, school and community involvement, teamwork and respect for others.

Principal David Ewers shared that Juan and Dyer are, “An inspiration to our staff and our student body.”

Click here to read more about the award and each winner.

SM South Debate Tournament Win

A team of Shawnee Mission South students earned first place in Policy Debate at this year’s National Catholic Forensic League (NCFL) tournament.

Maddie Augustine, junior, and Jeremiah Rimpson, senior, earned the top trophy at the competition.

This marks the second year in a row the Raiders Debate Team has brought home the NCFL national champions title.

The team is now preparing for the National Speech & Debate competition to be held in Phoenix later this month.

Athletics Accomplishments

The SMSD congratulates athletes and coaches on a fantastic spring season! See below for end of season highlights.

Boys Tennis

The SM East boys tennis team placed third in the Kansas State Activities Association (KSHSAAA) state championship.

Boys Golf

The SM East boys golf team won the state championship and Thomas Gogel, SM East senior, was named state champion in golf.

Girls Soccer

SM East girls soccer placed first runner-up in the state championship competition.

Girls Swim

SM East placed third as a team.

SM East senior Piper Benjamin placed second in the 50 yard Freestyle and fourth in the 100 yard Freestyle.

Piper Benjamin, Georgia Boyd (SME freshman), Kate Kostner (SME junior) and Ella Howard (SME junior) placed third in the freestyle relay.

Piper Benjamin, Georgia Boyd, Emmy Barrett (SME sophomore), and Ella Howard finished fourth overall in the 400 yard freestyle relay.

Sofia Ellison (SMNW freshman) placed second in the 100 yard butterfly and second in the 100 yard backstroke.

Track and Field

The SM East boys team placed second at the state competition.

Boys Individuals – Track and Field: Wyatt Haughton (SME senior) was named state champion in the 800,1600, and 3200 meter run. Caden Peters (SME senior) placed second in the 1600 meter run. Henry Born (SMNW senior) placed second in the 3200 meter run and third in the 1600. Kelvin Acheampong (SMNW senior) placed third in the long jump and third in triple jump. The 4×400 meter relay team of Juarez Francisco (SMNW junior), Ian O’Neal (SMNW senior), Grant Ware (SMNW senior) and Tyler West (SMNW sophomore) placed second. Max Larson (SMS sophomore) placed third in the 3200 meter run. Spencer Davis (SMN senior) placed second in Shot Put



Girls Individuals – Track and Field: Paige Mullen (SMNW senior) is state champion in the 3200 Meter run and placed second in the 1600 Meter run Rosjai Curtis (SMN junior) is state champion in the Triple Jump, Alexis Phillips (SMN junior) placed second in Pole Vault Aurora Wessel (SMS junior) placed third in 100 Meter Hurdles and third in 300 Meter Hurdles



We are proud of all of our students who have demonstrated excellence as a part of One Shawnee Mission!

