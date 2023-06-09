  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

Stabbing at Shawnee liquor store leaves female employee in critical condition

Shawnee police responded to a report of a stabbing at the Stonebridge Liquor store just before 1 p.m. Friday. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Shawnee Police say a liquor store employee is in critical condition after being stabbed inside the business near 67th Street and Nieman Road on Friday afternoon.

In a news release, police spokesperson Major Jim Baker says officers were called to Stonebridge Liquors, 6648 Nieman Road, at 12:47 p.m.