Stabbing at Shawnee liquor store leaves female employee in critical condition

In a news release, police spokesperson Major Jim Baker says officers were called to Stonebridge Liquors, 6648 Nieman Road, at 12:47 p.m.

Shawnee Police say a liquor store employee is in critical condition after being stabbed inside the business near 67th Street and Nieman Road on Friday afternoon.

“The 47-year-old female victim reported that a man walked into the store and attacked her with a knife,” Baker said in the release. “The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.”

Police described the suspect as a 33-year-old man, possibly of Middle Eastern descent. At the time of the attack, his hair was in a bun, and he wore a white shirt.

“[The] Kansas Highway Patrol found the suspect on the highway down south, but I don’t have an exact location,” Baker told the Post in an emailed response to questions.

The suspect was arrested at about 3:30 p.m.

Baker says police do not have any information about the man’s possible motive for the stabbing, adding that detectives have not yet interviewed the suspect.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Criminalistics Laboratory Crime Scene Investigation Unit is assisting with processing the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information about this attack is asked to call the Shawnee Police Department at 913-621-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.