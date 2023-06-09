2 people, 2 dogs escape Shawnee house fire unharmed

A resident of the house called 911 just before 7:30 p.m. reporting that the house felt hot and was filling with black smoke.

Shawnee, Lenexa and Overland Park firefighters responded to a house fire near 73rd Street and Bond Street in Shawnee on Thursday evening.

As firefighters were responding, the resident found that there was a fire in the garage.

Arriving police and firefighters reported smoke from the garage of the split-level house at 11404 West 73rd St.

Shawnee Police tell the Post that two adults and two dogs escaped the house without injury.

The fire spread from the garage into the bedrooms and then the attic area.

It took about an hour for firefighters to fully extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and a damage estimate was not immediately available.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.