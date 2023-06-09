2 people, 2 dogs escape Shawnee house fire unharmed

Local fire crews on the scene of a house fire near 73rd and Bond in Shawnee on Thursday evening. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
Shawnee, Lenexa and Overland Park firefighters responded to a house fire near 73rd Street and Bond Street in Shawnee on Thursday evening.
A resident of the house called 911 just before 7:30 p.m. reporting that the house felt hot and was filling with black smoke.
As firefighters were responding, the resident found that there was a fire in the garage.
Arriving police and firefighters reported smoke from the garage of the split-level house at 11404 West 73rd St.
Shawnee Police tell the Post that two adults and two dogs escaped the house without injury.
The fire spread from the garage into the bedrooms and then the attic area.
It took about an hour for firefighters to fully extinguish the flames.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and a damage estimate was not immediately available.
No residents or firefighters were injured.
Check back with this report for updates as they become available from fire investigators.
Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.
