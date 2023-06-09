  Mike Frizzell  - Fires

2 people, 2 dogs escape Shawnee house fire unharmed

Local fire crews on the scene of a house fire near 73rd and Bond in Shawnee on Thursday evening. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Shawnee, Lenexa and Overland Park firefighters responded to a house fire near 73rd Street and Bond Street in Shawnee on Thursday evening.

A resident of the house called 911 just before 7:30 p.m. reporting that the house felt hot and was filling with black smoke.