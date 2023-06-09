Two Johnson County high schoolers are the 2023 Kansas Bass Nation state champions.
Maxwell Coughlin, a Shawnee Mission South senior, and Parker Welch, a Spring Hill senior, won the state title at La Cygne Lake, located in Linn County Park in southeast Kansas, last weekend.
The pair caught a nearly 35-pounds worth of bass
- On the first day of the tournament, the pair caught five fish, which added up to 20.06 pounds — after the duo was docked a quarter-pound penalty for two fish that died.
- The following day, Welch and Coughlin caught four fish weighing in at a collective 14.5 pounds in the first hour.
- It took the pair six hours to catch a fifth fish, and ultimately, they landed in first place with 34.59 pounds worth of fish.
- “This is my first high school state championship and also my first time qualifying for high school state nationals,” Welch said. “It’s pretty crazy that it happened in my last high school state tournament.”
This is Coughlin and Welch’s first year fishing together
- Coughlin said he and Welch were introduced to each other through their director at Kickback Bass Club, and hit it off after one fishing session.
- The two Johnson County students won their first tournament as a team in April, Coughlin said.
- Coughlin said he and Welch’s chemistry is what makes them a good fishing team.
- “We understand each other very well and we communicate very well, and we get the job done,” Coughlin said.
Now, the partners are headed to nationals
- Coughlin and Welch will fish in the national tournament from July 27 to 29 at Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.
- Welch said he and Coughlin are one of four Kansas teams headed to the tournament. Other states, like Tennessee, are sending about 90 teams.
- The pair expects more than 300 boats to be on the water at Lake Hartwell.
- Welch said that is a drastic increase in competition compared to the state tournament, which featured about 28 boats.
