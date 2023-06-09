  Juliana Garcia  - Sports

Shawnee Mission, Spring Hill students win 2023 Kansas Bass Nation championship

2023 Kansas Bass Nation state champions Maxwell Coughlin and Parker Welch hold trophies.

A Shawnee Mission South and Spring Hill senior are the 2023 Kansas Bass Nation state champions. Above, Maxwell Coughlin (left) and Parker Welch (right) at the championship on June 4. Photo courtesy of Emily Coughlin.

Two Johnson County high schoolers are the 2023 Kansas Bass Nation state champions.

Maxwell Coughlin, a Shawnee Mission South senior, and Parker Welch, a Spring Hill senior, won the state title at La Cygne Lake, located in Linn County Park in southeast Kansas, last weekend.

