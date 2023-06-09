  The Beacon  - Environment

Johnson County is recruiting gardeners to help prevent flooding

A rain garden is a garden with native plants, built in a low point of a lawn to collect and filter stormwater before it runs down the street. In some Johnson County cities, Contain the Rain will reimburse 50% of the garden’s cost. File photo.

By Josh Merchant

Kansas City sits at the intersection of many rivers — the Missouri River separating downtown from the Northland, the Kansas River in Wyandotte and Johnson counties, and Turkey Creek, the Blue River, Mill Creek and Brush Creek forming a spider web across the bistate area.