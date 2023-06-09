From breakfast burritos to chicken wraps, here are some of your top recommendations.

Wraps, burritos and other savory snacks and meals stuffed in a tortilla are abundant in Johnson County, and Post readers shared more than a dozen of their personal favorites for this week’s 5 to Try.

Taco Via (Overland Park)

Taco Via at 95th Street and Antioch Road was by far the most recommended of the Post readers who wrote in.

Andrew Starr goes every weekend for the beef sanchos with his son. The burrito-like wrap is served in a flour tortilla with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and taco sauce.

Taco Via also serves a Viesta platter, which comes with a sancho, a taco, rice and beans. It also has a burrito platter, served with rice and a side salad.

Mi Ranchito

Mi Ranchito also came highly recommended. There are locations across Johnson County, including two in Overland Park, two in Olathe and one in Lenexa.

One reader suggested the Burrito Feliz, a baked burrito that comes stuffed with pork carnitas, ground beef, refried beans and rice. It’s served smothered in espinaca.

Cindy Long, who frequents one of the locations in Overland Park and is a self-described “pork burrito expert,” suggests the pork carnitas burrito.

Red Kitchen KC (Lenexa)

Multiple readers recommended the Red Kitchen KC, which is an anchor tenant in the Lenexa Public Market.

The breakfast burrito is a popular choice but Michael Crawford suggests a different menu item.

“The breakfast burritos here are already legendary, but this shout out goes to the lunch burritos, which are well sized, priced, and SO DELICIOUS!” Crawford wrote, suggesting the pastor burrito specifically. That comes stuffed with pork, rice, beans, cilantro, onions, crema and cheese.

Red Kitchen KC serves other kinds of burritos as well, including a chipotle chicken option and a cheese-stuffed poblano pepper burrito.

Anita’s Cuisine (Merriam)

Anita’s Cuisine, in downtown Merriam at 5816 Merriam Dr., serves breakfast each day starting at 7:30 a.m. It offers multiple different breakfast burrito options, stuffed full of eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes and cheese.

“Their breakfast burrito is 🔥,” Whitney Yadrich said on Twitter.

Anita’s also serves three different kinds of burritos at lunch time, including the Macho Burrito, which has meat, beans, cheese, lettuce, rice and sour cream. Patrons can also find flautas, pupusas and quesadillas.

Barley’s Kitchen and Tap (Shawnee and Overland Park)

The Barley’s Kitchen and Tap menu features a lot of different types of sandwiches, salads and burgers but April Caplinger recommends the spicy hot chicken wrap.

“It’s the perfect amount of spice, and I’ve had it with both blue cheese and ranch dressings, both delicious. I also always add a side of sweet potato fries to top me off. So good!” Caplinger wrote.

It comes in a chipotle tortilla, full of chicken tenders in Stroud’s spicy hot sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cheese.