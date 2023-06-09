If you can’t wait another six months for Christmas, then you may want to head to the Overland Park this weekend.

Starting Friday, the Overland Park Convention Center plays host to Christmas Con 2023, a three-day, holiday-themed spectacle featuring a roster of stars from made-for-TV romantic comedies and Hallmark movies.

The event will also have a holiday market that visitors can stroll through, plus the premiere Saturday night of the film “Field Day,” starring Rachel Boston and Benjamin Ayres.

Other celebrities set to be in attendance include Melissa Joan Hart, Danica McKellar and “I Dream of Genie” star Barbara Eden.

Day passes on Friday start at $60 for adults. A weekend pass for Saturday and Sunday go for $135.

A VIP Pass for the entire event runs $250.

🗓 More weekend things to do

Merriam Family Fun Friday at Brown Park, Friday, 6-8 p.m. [More details]

6-8 p.m. [More details] Juneteenth at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, Saturday , 10 a.m.-1 p.m. [More info]

, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. [More info] Lenexa Fishing Derby, Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, Saturday , 9 a.m.-noon [Register here]

, 9 a.m.-noon [Register here] Shawnee Garden Tour, Saturday, 9 a.m.-p.m. [Get tickets]

🚀 Post’s top Thursday stories

📰 Other local news

Olathe will get $18 million in federal funds to build a four-lane overpass over the railroad crossing at Woodland Street and Northgate Road. [ Kansas City Star ]

Restaurant franchisee KBP Brands is showing off its new four-story, $40 million corporate headquarters in Leawood. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

An Olathe family has launched a fundraiser to cover the medical expenses of their baby with a rare form of brain cancer. [ Kansas City Star ]

📸 A thousand words

It’s summer reading time. Find a cozy nook at a JoCo Library branch and curl up with a good book like these two. Photo via Instagram.