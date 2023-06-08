  A message from Flury-Hinderks Insurance  - Sponsored posts

Your Insurance: Three things you can do immediately to save money on your homeowners insurance

With inflation and homeownership costs on the rise, many families are looking for ways to keep their insurance costs under control. The following are three immediate ways that may be available to you to save some money on your homeowners insurance without reducing your coverage.

Review your coverage and look at bundled options

If you have not spoken to your insurance agent in some time, it’s a good idea to get in touch with them for a policy review. Double check the age of the roof on your property for accuracy on your policy since that is one of the many factors used in the rating process. Have them help you evaluate bundling your auto and homeowners insurance. Some companies offer a 20% bundled discount on both policies. 