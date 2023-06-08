Here are the five local gardens featured in the tour:
The Rossbach’s Sun and Shade garden features “foliage and flowers” as well as vegetable and herb plants and native plant species.
The Thowe’s Small Spaces, Big Impact garden showcases a big “outdoor living space” that includes a large dining table, a fire pit and raised bed plant gardens. It also has potted plants throughout and vines along the fence.
The Geib’s Whimsy Waters garden has two ponds and a stream. Those features come alongside flowers, vegetable plants and other greenery to create a fantastical escape.
The Hostetter’s Birds and Butterflies installment highlights green plants and a water garden that attracts winged creatures. Native flowers and grasses are also included, a relatively new addition to the landscape.
The Caspari-Epperson Garden Oasis has several trees, a shaded area, greenery, flowers and herbs as well as potted plants and hybrid rose bushes. There’s also a waterfall feature, a new deck, fish ponds and a hammock.
Garden tour tickets cost $15
Find tickets at the Johnson County locations of Family Tree Nursery or at the Shawnee Earl May Garden Center.
Additionally, tickets are sold at the Shawnee and Olathe locations of Wild Birds Unlimited.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1