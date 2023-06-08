From fauna-focused gardens to those that emphasize an “oasis” feel, the tour showcases the best of the best local gardens around Shawnee.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. this Saturday, June 10. It will be held rain or shine, according to the club’s website.

Here are the five local gardens featured in the tour:

The Rossbach’s Sun and Shade garden features “foliage and flowers” as well as vegetable and herb plants and native plant species.

The Thowe’s Small Spaces, Big Impact garden showcases a big “outdoor living space” that includes a large dining table, a fire pit and raised bed plant gardens. It also has potted plants throughout and vines along the fence.

The Geib’s Whimsy Waters garden has two ponds and a stream. Those features come alongside flowers, vegetable plants and other greenery to create a fantastical escape.

The Hostetter’s Birds and Butterflies installment highlights green plants and a water garden that attracts winged creatures. Native flowers and grasses are also included, a relatively new addition to the landscape.

The Caspari-Epperson Garden Oasis has several trees, a shaded area, greenery, flowers and herbs as well as potted plants and hybrid rose bushes. There’s also a waterfall feature, a new deck, fish ponds and a hammock.

Garden tour tickets cost $15

Find tickets at the Johnson County locations of Family Tree Nursery or at the Shawnee Earl May Garden Center.

Additionally, tickets are sold at the Shawnee and Olathe locations of Wild Birds Unlimited.

Tickets can also be purchased online here.

Other tour highlights

There will also be a raffle.

A Facebook post from the club in May says all proceeds go to the club’s scholarship and grant funds.

