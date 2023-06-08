  Roxie Hammill  - Facebook

Overland Park says backyard chicken pilot has been success so far

In the nearly 15 months since Overland Park allowed chickens to be kept on smaller properties, city animal control officials say they have received just four complaints, none of which have been related to permitted chickens allowed under the pilot program. Photo courtesy Shutterstock.

A two-year test program that allows Overland Park residents with at least a quarter acre of land to keep chickens has so far been a success, according to the city department that oversees it.

As the program approaches its ending date December 31, the city animal control department noted there have been no documented complaints on properties with chicken permits since the pilot began in March 2022.