  Ben McCarthy  - Food

Former Tippin’s exec eyes Leawood as home for his own growing pie business

Curt Lafferty, in white hat, started MO PIE in 2020, after decades spent in the pie business, most as a vice president with Tippin's. He now sells hand-crafted pies at events around the Kansas City metro, including at the Overland Park Farmers' Market, above. Photo credit Ben McCarthy.

A former executive for Tippin’s is close to securing a new production facility and retail storefront for his own growing pie business, and he’s confident it will be near his home office in Leawood.

Curt Lafferty, the President and CEO of Food Solutions, LLC, has been in the pie business his whole life.