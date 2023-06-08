Curt Lafferty, the President and CEO of Food Solutions, LLC, has been in the pie business his whole life.

A former executive for Tippin’s is close to securing a new production facility and retail storefront for his own growing pie business, and he’s confident it will be near his home office in Leawood.

He worked in sales and marketing for years with everyone from Mrs. Smith’s to Sara Lee. After 20 years with iconic Kansas City pie company Tippin’s, he left his role as vice president of sales, and struck out on his own, launching MO PIE in 2020.

MO PIE currently sells pies in 60 grocery stores

In three short years, MO PIE has started flourishing, and a new Johnson County facility, Lafferty says, would allow their high-end, gourmet pies to reach even more homes around the metro and beyond.

“We are confident that we are close to securing a facility near home (in Leawood) that will allow us to sell directly to consumers as a stand-alone retail space, as well as a space to start shipping pies all around the country,” Lafferty said.

“We have also had great meetings with our retail partners, such as Hy-Vee, here in the Midwest, and the store directors are really making a bigger commitment to supporting the brand.”

For now, Lafferty’s operation continues to thrive at production facility based at a Price Chopper in Independence, Mo.

MO PIE is being sold in over 60 grocery stores around the Midwest and keeping up with consumer demand has been difficult, he says.

Last fall, the company did a trial run of delivering their pies around the country.

The pies were frozen in Leawood before being sent coast to coast. The test went extremely well, but the operation has been tabled until the new Johnson County facility is up and running.

Lafferty sells pies at local farmers’ markets, events

When he sets up his tent Saturday mornings at the Overland Park Farmers Market, Lafferty will often sell his entire inventory by lunchtime.

Last Friday, at the Kansas City Zoo, MO PIE served as a sponsor of Jazzoo, one of the’s biggest annual fundraising events.

There, he went through over 1,000 slices before the night came to a close.

Whether it’s the Strawberry Rhubarb, or the French Silk, MO PIE seems to attract new, fanatical customers wherever it appears around town.

“Once folks try it, they really see the difference in the quality of a gourmet pie,” Lafferty said. “We’ve created all these recipes from scratch, and everything is homemade and handmade.”

He began experimenting with pie recipes at home

Laffety knew there was a market for high-end gourmet pies through his years of traveling the country for Tippins but didn’t go into production on his own until September 2020.

He had witnessed Tippin’s downsizing (the company’s associated chain of restaurants filed for bankruptcy in the early 2000s) and worried the industry could be on the verge of dying off.

“Everyone seemed to be gravitating towards cakes in the grocery space,” Lafferty said. “I started seeing some smaller, pop-up shops in small towns around the country with homemade pies. They showed some promise.”

When he decided to leave Tippins in 2019, he honored a one-year non-compete clause.

From his home in Leawood, Lafferty slowly built out all his recipes from a clean slate over the next year.

He wanted a pie company that was commercially viable but also still high-quality with everything made from scratch. He wanted to forego all of the machinery he had seen automating the production process.

“The fun part now is seeing how customers embrace these recipes that you’ve put together yourself,” Lafferty said. “I’ve always gravitated towards baking and the science behind it. I just like creating.”

Hopes to land retail and production spot soon

On top of Hy-Vee, his creation is now featured at McKeevers, Consentino’s Price Choppers and Dierbergs Markets in St. Louis.

He continues to field offers from other grocery chains, including Whole Foods, hey says.

One of MO PIE’s biggest markets currently is in Tulsa, Okla. Every three weeks, Lafferty has a refrigerated truck make the trek there to deliver 3-6 pallets of pies.

Back home, his team delivers over 20 different pies every Thursday and Friday.

So far, the blueprint Lafferty laid out for MO PIE has largely come to fruition. What remains is his vision for a new, larger production facility that has am actual brick-and-mortar retail presence.

After being outbid on a few potential properties around Johnson County, Lafferty feels he is finally on the verge of finding the spot that will be the proper showcase for MO PIE.

“People ask me everyday about the new store and where it will be,” Lafferty said. “People still want to be able to come to a place and see how things are made, and watch it being done by hand.”

In the meantime you can check for nearby grocers with MO PIE in your area, or arrange for home delivery at: mopieco.com.

More about MO PIE

MO PIE creates specialty pies throughout the year, with seasonal offerings rotating every 2-3 months.

You may begin seeing MO PIE at Hy-Vee Thursday Steak Nights around town this summer, from 4 to 7pm.

Most 9-inch pies retail from $19.99 to $29.99 and start as low as $10, when ordered through the website.

22-oz. cobblers made by MO PIEC also retail from $10-12 and can serve four people.

Ben McCarthy is a contributor to the Post and other publications in the Kansas City area. He can be reached at ben.c.mccarthy@gmail.com with questions, comments and story suggestions.