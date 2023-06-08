  Kansas News Service  - Health care

‘Life-threatening’ cancer drug shortage has Kansas doctors rationing medication

Chemotherapy medication shortages, including at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission (above), have jeopardized treatment for a wide range of adult and pediatric cancer patients. File photo.

By Rose Conlon

For over a month, doctors at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission Cancer Center in Merriam have struggled to get their hands on enough chemotherapy drugs to treat their patients.