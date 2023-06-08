  Mike Frizzell  - Courts

Ex-choir director at Overland Park school sentenced for sex crimes

The outside of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park.

Joseph Heidesch, the former choir director at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, pleaded guilty last year to secretly videotaping female students undressing in his school office. The school and Heidesch face at least five civil lawsuits. File image.

The former choir director at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park has been sentenced to more than five and a half years in prison for secretly videotaping female students changing clothes in his school office.

Joseph Heidesch, 47, will serve 68 months, or five years and eight months, in a Kansas prison.