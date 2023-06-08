  Roxie Hammill  - Housing

Johnson County commission OKs several housing affordability measures

The Johnson County commission approved four separate measures on Thursday, all aimed at addressing housing affordability in some way. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

County commissioners on Thursday okayed a proposal to spend $950,000 in federal pandemic relief money toward a unique Habitat for Humanity development of 20 yet-to-be-built homes in Olathe that will be available to low-income buyers for 99 years and beyond.

It’s one of a slate of new measures the county is trying to enact to chip away at persistent housing affordability concerns.