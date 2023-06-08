🌤 Today’s forecast : Mostly sunny with a slight chance for thunderstorms in the morning. High: 84. Low: 62.

🚨 One thing you need to know

Former Blue Valley Northwest and KU basketball star Christian Braun took his game to a new level Wednesday night.

Braun scored 15 points for the Denver Nuggets in a 109-94 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. It was a key supporting performance that helped give the Nuggets a 2-1 series lead on the road.

The one-time high school Mr. Kansas Basketball averaged nearly 5 points per game as a rookie this season but caught fire off the bench on Wednesday, hitting seven of eight shots and showcasing his skills at several key moments, including this steal and fast break dunk.

CHRISTIAN BRAUN SLAM ⚒ DEN leads after 3Q on ABC!#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/UxW46cW4yv — NBA (@NBA) June 8, 2023

Two wins away from an NBA championship with Denver, Braun is trying to pull off a unique feat.

If the Nuggets take home the trophy, Braun would be just the fifth player ever to win a college championship — which he did with KU in 2022 — and an NBA title in back-to-back seasons.

Braun also helped lead BV Northwest to three state titles during his high school career.

🗓 Public meetings Thursday

Board of County Commissioners, 9:30 a.m. [View agenda]

Johnson County Library Board, 4 p.m. [More info]

Westwood City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top Wednesday stories

📰 Other local news

After “crushing” every company record with its new restaurant in Prairie Village, Wichita-based chain Meddys plans to continue its expansion into Kansas City, Mo. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

A Nevada man was killed in a rollover accident on I-35 in north Overland Park Tuesday afternoon near the 18th Street Expressway overpass. [ WIBW ]

Overland Park residents have until Thursday, June 22, to cast ballots in a special mail-in election in which the city is seeking to have a special sales tax for infrastructure needs increased to ⅜-cent. [ City of Overland Park ]

📸 A thousand words

This heart featured in the 2023 KC Parade of Hearts lineup is in Lenexa’s Black Hoof Park. Called “KC Birds of a Feather Stick Together,” it was created by artist Julie Heide and sponsored by the Kansas City Royals. Hearts are out all across the Kansas City area. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.