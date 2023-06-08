An exact date hasn’t been set yet, but Brent Anderson, one of the owners, said a final logistical barrier was cleared with an inspection this week.

Friction Beer Co., a long-awaited addition to downtown Shawnee, is now expected to open by the end of the month.

Friction taproom is in the old Hartman Hardware space

The brewery is in the roughly 100-year-old-building at 11018 Johnson Dr. most recently home to the hardware store. Now, it’s a music-themed taproom, with a cassette tape mosaic and other tune-inspired decor.

The renovation process cost well over $1 million, Anderson previously told the Post. The inside of the storefront was more or less gutted in the process, and there were several upgrades required to meet city code, as well.

Some elements of the renovation have been pared back since the project was first announced more than a year ago.

The planned second floor beer hall, event space and rooftop patio will not be opening this year, though Anderson has said those remain in their long-term plans.

More downtown Shawnee projects are wrapping up

Servaes Brewing Company nearby also recently opened its expanded taproom. The extended space, called the Mosaic Room, doubles Servaes’ footprint and adds 12 new taps for beers and ciders.

Annedore’s Fine Chocolates’ Flying Cow Gelato also opened a second Johnson County area shop in the former Aunt Jean’s Cup and Cone storefront this spring.

District Pour House + Kitchen also opened its doors officially at the end of May at 11101 Johnson Dr., and is now open daily and serves Sunday brunch.

Mother Clucker!, a Kansas City-based Nashville hot chicken restaurant, took over the former Big Bam’s burger place at 59th Street and Nieman Road.

Additionally, the Fosters — the husband and wife duo behind Mother Clucker! — are part of an ownership group that renovated an old office and retail building. The Collectivist, which serves as a business incubator of sorts for small businesses, and is now fully leased out.

Future developments in the area are promised

The Karra family have big plans to renovate the 14,000-square-foot building that is home to the Merigold liquor store on Nieman Road. They intend to upgrade the liquor store, add a yet-to-be-disclosed local restaurant as an anchor tenant, as well as some smaller retail shops and more public parking.

Wild Child, a wine bar that will also focus on low or no ABV drinks from the group responsible for the James Beard-nominated Drastic Measures cocktail bar next door , is tentatively planned to open sometime this summer.

, is tentatively planned to open sometime this summer. Plus, a KC-area French caterer has signaled plans to set down roots in downtown Shawnee with its first sit down restaurant. Velouté will fill a first-floor space at 11111 Johnson Dr., though a timeline hasn’t been set.

