  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Friction Beer set to open in downtown Shawnee — Here’s what else is new

Friction Beer Co. is planning to open at 11018 Johnson Dr. in the old Hartman Hardware storefront.

Friction Beer Co. is planning to open at 11018 Johnson Dr. in the old Hartman Hardware storefront. An exact opening date hasn't been set, but owners are hoping to be ready sometime in June. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Friction Beer Co., a long-awaited addition to downtown Shawnee, is now expected to open by the end of the month.

An exact date hasn’t been set yet, but Brent Anderson, one of the owners, said a final logistical barrier was cleared with an inspection this week.

