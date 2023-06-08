Crumbl Cookies is opening its newest local franchise in Mission Thursday.
This is the Utah-based cookie company’s fourth Johnson County location, and it’s at 6021 Metcalf Avenue in the Mission Commons complex.
Crumbl is taking over a former Subway space
- Subway closed in 2021, City Clerk Robyn Fulks told the Post via email.
- Local Crumbl owners — Darren Haddock, Steve Wallace and Neil Hansen of KSA Cookies, Inc. — opened a Wichita franchise three years ago, Haddock said.
- Haddock said the trio expanded into Kansas City two years ago with stores in Overland Park and Olathe.
- He added that the group is looking to open more Crumbl locations in the Kansas City metro in the future.
The owners eyed Mission early on
- While the group wanted to open a Mission store for a long time, Haddock said, finding a space proved challenging.
- Haddock said Mission features neighborhood elements they’re looking for, including Shawnee Mission North High School nearby and other surrounding businesses like Target, Culver’s and grocery stores.
- The fact that this is one of the more central locations in the Kansas City area is also a plus, Haddock said.
- “I’m excited to just bring Crumbl closer to so many of the residents here who have had to drive 15, 20 minutes or even half an hour — south or north — to find another Crumbl store,” Haddock said.
Crumbl rotates its six-item menu weekly
- Each week, the company releases a new menu with six cookie flavors.
- For their opening week in Mission, the shop will be offering chocolate chip, vanilla bean cupcake, cinnamon frybread and lemonade, among others.
- “Some people are surprised to see that we only sell six different flavors of cookies, but we rotate the flavors out each week so come in next week and you’ll have an entirely different experience,” Haddock said.
- Check out the company’s weekly menu online here.
The Mission location’s grand opening is Friday
- Haddock said the store will have a soft opening on Thursday, followed by a grand opening Friday.
- Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., Friday and Saturday.
More Mission news: Mexican restaurant will open in former Stroud’s space in Mission
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1