  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

🍪 Crumbl Cookies opens new Mission shop

Crumbl Cookies Mission opens on June 8.

Crumbl Cookies is taking over a former Subway storefront at the Mission Commons complex near Metcalf Avenue and Shawnee Mission Parkway. Photo via Crumbl Cookies Facebook page.

Crumbl Cookies is opening its newest local franchise in Mission Thursday.

This is the Utah-based cookie company’s fourth Johnson County location, and it’s at 6021 Metcalf Avenue in the Mission Commons complex.

