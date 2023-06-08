  A message from BridgeFit  - Sponsored posts

Bridge to Fit: 3 big takeaways from losing 20+ lbs of fat at 67

Last year, Barb came to BridgeFit Personal Training looking to lose weight, build strength, and increase energy without banging up her body in the process.

If you are struggling to make progress on your health and fitness goals or are struggling to get started, make sure you read this entire article. My hope is that it inspires you to take action today and/or stay consistent in the gym, so you can experience the life changing benefits of improving your health and fitness.

Last year, Barb came to BridgeFit Personal Training looking to lose weight, build strength, and increase energy without banging up her body in the process. Her number one goal was to specifically lose 15 lbs before she went on her dream vacation, which she was taking to celebrate retiring.