A downtown Mission nonprofit geared towards teens unveiled its new makerspace on Tuesday — and also celebrated its third anniversary.

The space comes equipped with two 3D printers and a laser cutter, and Tyler’s House KC leaders say it exemplifies the community’s support for the group’s mission to bolster local teens’ mental health.

$20K in donations helped fund the makerspace

Tyler’s House KC board president Steve Anderson said a donation from the Joseph Perdotti Memorial Foundation helped lead to the creation of the makerspace.

Supplemented by a donation from another local nonprofit, Blessings Abound, Anderson said the makerspace went from an idea in a board meeting to a real possibility within a week.

Keeping Tyler’s House running — from maintaining the Johnson Drive space itself to buying food, snacks and other materials for the makerspace — is dependent on the generosity of the community, he said.

“This is a shared mission with everybody,” Anderson said. “We don’t exist without the help of others.”

The makerspace offers a chance for creative expression

It opens up another avenue for the nonprofit to serve youth, adding to its existing program of music, gaming and social gatherings, officials say.

Founder Cori Hastings said the nonprofit wants students to “create to their heart’s content” in the makerspace.

“What’s really cool is seeing what’s produced there, and seeing the kids kind of come alive when they’re like, ‘Ok, can I let this thing run tonight?’” Hastings said.

What’s next for Tyler’s House KC?

The nonprofit is offering a full slate of summer events, including weekly “fun Fridays,” which typically draw between a dozen and 20 teens, and involve activities like games and open mic nights.

For newcomers, there are weekly open houses Tuesday through Thursday, where teens can come and hang out.

After summer, Tyler’s House KC hopes to expand its regular outreach to high schoolers outside of the Shawnee Mission area — and add to its roster of students who regularly stop by, which include teens from across Johnson County and the wider Kansas City metro.

Long term, the plan is to explore ways to help students explore post-graduate opportunities outside of colleges and universities, Anderson and Hastings said.

How do I donate? Visit Tyler’s House KC online to make a one-time donation or to become a monthly donor.