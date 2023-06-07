  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Afterschool nonprofit Tyler’s House KC opens new makerspace in Mission

Tyler's House KC makerspace features two 3-D printers and a laser cutter.

Tyler's House KC on Tuesday unveiled its new makerspace, which leaders say was possible only through community support. Above, a 3-D printer at work in the makerspace. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

A downtown Mission nonprofit geared towards teens unveiled its new makerspace on Tuesday — and also celebrated its third anniversary.

Tyler’s House KC, an afterschool center focused on supporting high school students’ mental health, cut the ribbon on Tuesday for its new makerspace.

