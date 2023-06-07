Here’s what’s happening with the fire-damaged Popeyes in Mission

Mission city officials say the current building, which has sat unused and increasingly decrepit since a fire did extensive damage to it in January, will need to be demolished before plans to build a new Popeyes on the site can move forward.

The fire-damaged and vacant Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in downtown Mission may soon be razed and replaced with a new restaurant.

Popeyes’ corporate office did not respond to the Post’s repeated inquiries for this story, but local restaurant staff said that the company still sees the Mission location as being reopened, potentially by the end of this year.

The building at 6821 Johnson Dr. is still standing but heavy damage inside to the ceiling and fixtures is visible.

The building doesn’t meet city code

City of Mission City Planner Karrie Kneller told the Post the structure cannot meet city codes even with extensive remodeling, and the property requires a clean slate in order to move forward.

“The smoke and fire damage do require the building to be razed,” Kneller said. “We still haven’t received a timetable for that, and everything is still very much up in the air.”

Kneller said that representatives of Popeyes’ ownership group have reached out to the city recently to confirm they are working on a new design for a future building there but also acknowledged those plans were not ready.

A new design could be submitted in coming months

After the fire, Popeyes submitted a design for a rebuilt structure that was similar to the existing building that was based on a decades-old layout.

The city says that no longer meets code for commercial development in Mission and told the company that an entirely new building design would have to be resubmitted.

“The new design for the restaurant will have to conform with all form codes, including guidelines for Johnson Drive,” Kneller said. “(Popeyes) is saying they are getting closer to having that design on our table, so that we can review their application.”

When that happens, the project will then be taken through an approval process with the city planning commission, which will include public hearings.

The commission meets once a month, and August would be the earliest a redesigned Johnson Drive Popeyes could be added to their agenda.

No foul play suspected in January fire

It was early the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 18, when the fire occurred. Crews from Consolidated Fire District #2 arrived on the scene just before 5 a.m. and reported seeing black smoke coming from inside.

No one was injured, and the fire was reported under control by 6 a.m.

“We investigated and didn’t find any evidence to suggest there was any (foul play). It could have been an equipment malfunction, or it could have been someone forgot to turn things off at the end of the night,” Consolidated Fire District #2 Fire Marshall Tood Kerhoff said.

The city soon after deemed the structure unsafe to occupy.

One local employee anticipates a reopening

Neydelyn Mendez was the general manager for Popeyes in Mission when the fire shut down operations. She now has the same position for the company’s restaurant in Olathe.

She remembers nothing unusual or out of the ordinary about the evening before the fire.

“I remember double checking everything that night to make sure nothing was on,” Mendez said. “We never had any issues with those fryers before.”



Mendez has been with Popeyes for two years and still lives less than 10 minutes from the Mission location.

She said she was called into a meeting of Popeyes corporate officials about a month ago with information about plans for a new building in Mission.

She said she was offered a chance return as general manager to Mission when it reopens.



“They said they would be rebuilding and it would open in about five months,” Mendez said. “Maybe by sometime in October.”

Restaurant has broader expansion plans in JoCo

Popeyes currently has only the one other Olathe location open in Johnson County, but others appear to be on the way.

Nearly two years ago, Popeyes announced plans for multiple future Johnson County locations, including ones in Lenexa, Shawnee and Overland Park.

Popeyes representatives previously told the Post the company is renovating all current Popeyes locations in the Kansas City metro and ultimately has aims to open 25 new franchises in the region.

Ben McCarthy is a contributor to the Post and other publications in the Kansas City area. He can be reached at ben.c.mccarthy@gmail.com with questions, comments and story suggestions.