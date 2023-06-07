  Ben McCarthy  - Facebook

Here’s what’s happening with the fire-damaged Popeyes in Mission

The Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at 6821 Johnson Dr. in Mission has been closed since a fire did heavy damage to the building in January. Photo credit Ben McCarthy.

The fire-damaged and vacant Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in downtown Mission may soon be razed and replaced with a new restaurant.

Mission city officials say the current building, which has sat unused and increasingly decrepit since a fire did extensive damage to it in January, will need to be demolished before plans to build a new Popeyes on the site can move forward.