  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Former Lenexa bank building could become new events space

The Mint, a proposed event space in east Lenexa, would takeover the former Bank of America space at at 12345 W. 95th St.

The Mint, a proposed event space and wedding venue in Lenexa, would take over the ground floor of a building at 12345 W. 95th St. that had served as a Bank of America branch. Image via Lenexa planning documents.

A former bank building at 95th Street and Monrovia could get new life as an event space and banquet hall called The Mint.

On Monday, the Lenexa Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the requested rezoning and final plan attached redevelopment project for the site near I-35 and the new Living Spaces furniture store.

