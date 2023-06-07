  Lucie Krisman  - Facebook

Leawood Mayor Peggy Dunn will step aside after 25 years in office

Peggy Dunn has served as Leawood's mayor for roughly a third of the city's history.She says her time in office has been "a tremendous honor." Above, Dunn in her office at Leawood City Hall. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

The end of this year will mark a milestone for Leawood Mayor Peggy Dunn — her last as an elected official.

The city’s long-tenured mayor is not seeking reelection this fall, paving the way for Leawood to get a new mayor for the first time since 1997.

