All four outdoor pools in Overland Park are now open for the summer swim season.

Three of the pools opened as scheduled on Memorial Day weekend in late May, but the opening of the fourth, Bluejacket Pool, was delayed after a leak was discovered.

The city announced last week that the leak had been repaired and tested. The pool at 10101 Bond St. was set to open over the weekend.

Bluejacket, along with the city’s other three outdoor pools — Stonegate, the Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center and Young’s Pool — are open daily during the summer from noon to 7 p.m.

The city’s indoor pool facility at Matt Ross Community Center is also open daily. You can check out a more exact schedule here.

Mission Community Development Committee, 6:30 p.m. [View agenda]

Overland Park Community Development Committee, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Mission Finance and Administration Committee, 7:30 p.m. [View agenda]

Weekly Wednesday markets at the downtown Overland Park Farmers’ Market start today. The market will be open each Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. [Overland Park Farmers’ Market]

start today. The market will be open each Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. [Overland Park Farmers’ Market] A Johnson County judge ruled Tuesday that Jackson Mahomes’ attorneys can file some documents under seal in his ongoing sexual battery case. [ KMBC ]

Olathe police said they have taken six minors into custody in connection with auto thefts and recovered two stolen cars. [ KCTV ]

Rain-dappled flowers outside the Shops at Prairie Village after a storm earlier this week. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.