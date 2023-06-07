  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: CLANG CLANG CLANG! The trolley arrives at Theatre in the Park!

Actors prepare for Theatre in the Park’s production of “Meet Me in St. Louis”. Shown from left are: Elizabeth Cure as Agnes Smith, Phoebe Mock as Rose Smith, Julie Fox as Katie, and Nora Mae Dixon as Tootie Smith. Photo by Nicole McCroskey Photography.

By Guy Gardner

The 1904 World’s Fair is fast approaching! Theatre in the Park is excited to present a Broadway classic, “Meet Me in St. Louis” opening June 16.