Last month, the Shawnee City Council formally started the process of establishing the first infrastructure project in the Hickok Zarah conservation TIF district.

The construction of 80th Street between Monticello Road and Woodland Drive in western Shawnee may be the first project to move forward in the city’s new unique incentive district.

A public hearing for the project has been set for the June 26 city council meeting.

The council approved the hearing’s date unanimously, but council president Eric Jenkins said the action was procedural and did not formalize any plans to actually build the road.

(For more on what’s proposed in Shawnee’s TIF district and how it works, click here.)

Planning commission gave initial OK to 80th Street

Back in April, the commission found the proposed plan to build the road is in compliance with the comprehensive plan for the area.

The vote at that time was unanimous among the commission’s present members.

80th Street plans aren’t yet clear

The project — one of many proposed in the Hickok-Zarah conservation TIF district — is considered a major future roadway for Shawnee, but the designs for it aren’t yet official.

However, Doug Allmon, the city’s community development director, told the planning commission it would more than likely be a “complete street.”

That means it could have large sidewalks and bike lanes along the sides of the lanes for traffic.

Another project is drawing skepticism

Another project that could come through Hickok Zarah TIF district is the proposed Woodland Road improvements between 71st and 83rd streets. That’s scheduled in Shawnee’s proposed long-range infrastructure planning project list for 2027 right now.

It poses some challenges, which have been alluded to in past discussions of the Hickok Zarah district, because of its proposed topography, but councilmembers and city staff in recent months have indicated Woodland’s buildout could be one of the top priorities for the whole incentive district.

Deputy city manager Caitlin Gard said earlier this year that “connecting Woodland and improving the safety of Woodland” is the “highest recommended project” at this point.

But more recently, some councilmembers’ views of a Woodland extension have seemingly soured. Additionally, some neighbors have started to pushback as well to the long-planned but unofficial proposed realignment of the road to Carson Street.

“Going through Carson Street has always been in the plan, the residents of that area have always known that,” Gard said.

The proposed project has been compared to the Monticello Road improvement project in western Shawnee, the scope of which has been a point of tension for members of the council.

“Monticello was referenced — we don’t want it on Carson [Street],” councilmember Jacklynn Walters said last month. “How do we scale down a project to make it truly fit the area, and the fit and feel of the neighborhood?”

“I want to be mindful of all the residents in that area that will be greatly impacted, no matter what option is chosen,” she added.

Shawnee’s next steps:

The Shawnee City Council will ultimately get the final word on 80th Street, Woodland Road and other improvement projects as they come up.

After the public hearing later this month, the city council will have to consider the 80th Street project and the attached redevelopment plan.

This project could be completed by 2025, according to city planning documents.

Any other potential projects in the Hickok Zarah district will have to go through this same process down the line, but the timeline is unclear.

