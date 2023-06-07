  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

New road could be first project in Shawnee’s new TIF district

The construction of 80th Street between Monticello Road and Woodland Drive might be the first project in the Shawnee Hickok Zarah conservation TIF district to get the go ahead. It will feed the planned Bristol Highlands neighborhoods and other possible development.

Several roads are expected to be built out in the Shawnee's Hickok Zarah conservation TIF district over the next two decades. One such road, 80th Street, toward the southern edge of the district, may soon get the go ahead. File photo.

The construction of 80th Street between Monticello Road and Woodland Drive in western Shawnee may be the first project to move forward in the city’s new unique incentive district.

Last month, the Shawnee City Council formally started the process of establishing the first infrastructure project in the Hickok Zarah conservation TIF district.

