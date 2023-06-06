The move pushes the current border between the Mill Creek and Lexington Trails attendance zones to the east, sending more students from the central area of the district west to De Soto for middle school.

USD 232 in De Soto will send some students in future west Lenexa neighborhoods to Lexington Trails Middle School as a way to combat projected overcrowding at Mill Creek Middle School.

On Monday, the school board voted 6-0 to adopt the new middle school attendance boundaries for the 2023-2024 school year. Board member Danielle Heikes was absent.

Only a handful of students will be impacted now

This shift comes after a recent enrollment projection study — based on growth in the school district and other trends — anticipated some schools could reach capacity or exceed it in the next few years.

One area expected to be most affected is the central area of the district, particularly in western Lenexa where hundreds of homes and some townhomes are planned to be built in the next few years around 83rd Street and Cedar Niles Road.

Under the old attendance boundaries, many of those future students would have been zoned to go to Mill Creek for middle school, but the school could be nearing its functional capacity of 750 students as soon as the 2024-2025 school year.

The changes approved this week will affect very few current USD 232 students. Today, there are just four USD 232 students, in grades K-12, living in the newly extended Lexington Trails attendance area, one of whom is going to be a high school senior in the fall.

District spokesperson Alvie Cater said any student currently residing in the affected area can opt to continue to attend Mill Creek for the remainder of their time in middle school.

“[It] makes more sense to go ahead and make the modification now before people live there,” Superintendent Frank Harwood told the Shawnee Mission Post in a recent interview.

Cater agreed, noting that the transition always “goes a lot smoother when there aren’t families living within those changes” because “there aren’t any surprises when families start buying homes.”

Lexington Trails has more room

Exactly how many students will be added to the Lexington Trails building over the next few years won’t be clear until homes are built and families with school-aged children move in.

Today, Lexington Trails is just roughly half-full and half-staffed and could take on another 350 or so students.

Harwood said this approach to send more kids west for middle school makes more sense long-term than adding onto Mill Creek or increasing class sizes at that school.

“We’re trying to make changes to accommodate increased student enrollment by shifting the boundaries to where we have more capacity,” he said.

More kids will likely need to be bused to school

In Kansas, students who live more than 2.5 miles from their assigned school qualify for free transportation, and the school district is reimbursed for that cost.

Last September, USD 232 had 1,854 students living outside that 2.5-mile zone who rode the bus, roughly a quarter of the district’s estimated enrollment. (That figure doesn’t include students who qualify for free bus rides but get to school another way.)

Lexington Trails is about six miles away from the 83rd and Cedar Niles area, which means more kids will likely qualify for free bus services in the future.

Harwood noted that though some of these future students might live closer to Mill Creek than Lexington Trails, the path to Mill Creek wouldn’t be the most walkable as Mize Road lacks sidewalks.

“In many ways, the reimbursed transportation [to Lexington Trails] may be a better option than walking to Mill Creek,” he said.

Next steps:

Last month, USD 232 started the purchasing process on land for a possible eighth elementary school around 83rd Street, which it might need to build in just a few years to make room for future students in west Lenexa.

The district may also be looking at building more schools with the help of a bond measure in the near future, which Harwood alluded to on Monday in a discussion of long-term school district goals.

There could also be some other attendance zone changes at the elementary school level in the next few years.

Additionally, further west in the USD 232 area, something may have to be done about capacity concerns at Starside Elementary, the district’s only elementary school in the city of De Soto.

“As the district continues to grow there will be pinch points at different buildings at different times that will have to be adjusted to,” Harwood told the Post.

