  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Unified School District No. 232

USD 232 shifts 2 middle schools’ boundaries to head off future overcrowding

Mill Creek Middle School in west Lenexa could start reaching its capacity in 2024, according to recent enrollment projections. With that in mind, USD 232 has redrawn its attendance zones, sending more future students to Lexington Trails Middle School in De Soto. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

USD 232 in De Soto will send some students in future west Lenexa neighborhoods to Lexington Trails Middle School as a way to combat projected overcrowding at Mill Creek Middle School.

The move pushes the current border between the Mill Creek and Lexington Trails attendance zones to the east, sending more students from the central area of the district west to De Soto for middle school.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

