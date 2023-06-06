  Startland News  - Arts

Overland Park teacher’s ‘Ted Lasso’ merch keeps selling big as popular series ends

Jason Sudeikis wears Three KC designs — the Joearthur Gatestack and Three KC logo tees — in scenes from Apple TV's "Ted Lasso." Images courtesy Startland News.

By Matthew Gwin

The recent series finale of “Ted Lasso” doesn’t mean end credits for a Kansas City teacher whose T-shirt side hustle scored big throughout the show’s run — thanks to a notable assist from his childhood friend Jason Sudeikis who began wearing his designs in early episodes.