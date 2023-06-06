  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Stop Rezoning Prairie Village group turns sights on remaking city council

A Prairie Village petition about city council signals a larger move to take over the governing body.

Petitions being circulated by Stop Rezoning Prairie Village aim to limit the powers of the mayor and cut the current city council in half. At the same time, the group is backing six candidates who, if they win, would be sat on a pared-down governing body. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

A group that has been primarily opposed to Prairie Village’s housing recommendations appears to be taking a new tack: remaking the Prairie Village City Council at the ballot box.

Stop Rezoning Prairie Village, which has stringently opposed some of the city’s initial steps over the past year at addressing housing affordability, is now circulating petitions that aim to curtail the power of the mayor and cut the current city council in half.

