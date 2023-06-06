  Ben McCarthy  - Facebook

New name and look for one of Overland Park’s last bowling alleys

The bowling alley at College Boulevard and U.S. Highway 69 in Overland Park, formerly dubbed AMF College Lanes, has been rebranded Bowlero and extensively remodeled inside. Photo via Facebook.

James Graham doesn’t really care what you choose to call the well-known Overland Park bowling alley off College Boulevard and U.S. Highway 69.

The operations manager for Bowlero just wants you to know that bowling is back and here to stay in the area after a major remodel of the facility. 