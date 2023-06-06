This spring, Overland Park Regional Medical Center completed and unveiled $17 million’s worth of improvements to its women’s and children’s department.
The hospital at 10500 Quivira Rd. celebrated the official opening of its newly-renovated and expanded wing last month.
Each room has been updated with new features
- The hospital renovated each labor and delivery room, in addition to all rooms for postpartum and pre-childbirth patients.
- The department also gained some new features, including a “family room” that serves as a common space for patients to gather with each other or with their families for visits or events.
- Other new additions include a newly-painted front entrance, an enhanced waiting room and a “butterfly room” for mothers who have undergone pregnancy or infant loss to grieve privately.
- “It’s a better experience for the patients as far as aesthetics and being able to have room for your family there and being able to be more comfortable in postpartum as well,” said Rabiya Suleman, an OB/GYN at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
The hospital has also added more services for women
- The new wing comes as the latest step in a series of investments Overland Park Regional Medical Center has made in its women’s and children’s services department recently.
- Earlier this year, the hospital opened a new Midwest Perinatal Associates office, featuring four new patient rooms, a new 4D ultrasound machine and an onsite genetic counselor.
- The hospital also recently added a new Ronald McDonald House suite at the hospital so parents don’t have to be far from their children in long-term neonatal intensive care.
- “I know that the goal is always to keep the momentum going and to make (our women’s services) as functional and as beneficial for patients as possible,” Suleman said. “Over the past 15 years, it’s changed exponentially.”
HCA Midwest has other additions in the works
- HCA Midwest, which owns Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, is also building a two-story medical plaza near 138th and Metcalf.
- That medical plaza at the Corbin Park shopping center will focus on women’s and family health.
- Work is finishing up at the facility, and it’s slated to open later this year.
