Overland Park Regional Medical Center unveils refurbished labor and delivery unit

A labor and delivery room inside the new-look women's and children's services department at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

The Overland Park Regional Medical Center at 10500 Quivira Road renovated and expanded its women's and children's services unit this spring. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

This spring, Overland Park Regional Medical Center completed and unveiled $17 million’s worth of improvements to its women’s and children’s department.

The hospital at 10500 Quivira Rd. celebrated the official opening of its newly-renovated and expanded wing last month.

