  Roxie Hammill  - Housing

4 ways Johnson County could tackle housing affordability

The Johnson County commission this week will consider a slate of proposals that could chip away at housing affordability concerns. The latest county appraiser's report showed property values in Johnson County last year, on average, spiked 11%. File photo.

Four proposals on affordable housing — including a Habitat for Humanity neighborhood development that will be the first of its kind in the county — are being discussed by the Johnson County commission as it continues to be troubled by the high cost of finding a home here.

Commissioners last week began to look at ways to use county resources to prod more affordable home and rental prices out of a market that has remained stubbornly expensive.