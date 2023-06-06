🌤 Today’s forecast : Mostly sunny and clear, but an air quality alert remains in effect. High: 88. Low: 65.

🚨 One thing you need to know

Yoli Tortilleria, a Kansas City-based bakery and longtime vendor at the Overland Park Farmers’ Market, won a prestigious James Beard Award Monday night.

The tortilla maker, which runs a retail shop in Kansas City’s Westside neighborhood, was awarded the prize in the “Outstanding Bakery” category.

In her acceptance speech, owner Marisa Gencarelli thanked her employees, her family and “Our city, Kansas City — without you, we would not be here,” according to KCUR.

The James Beard Awards are one of the most prestigious honors in the American culinary and hospitality industries and are often referred to as the “Oscars of food.”

This was the second year in a row Yoli was up in the “Outstanding Bakery” category.

Another local establishment — Drastic Measures cocktail bar in downtown Shawnee — was also nominated in the “Outstanding Bar” category but did not win.

See the full list of winners here.

🗓 Public meetings Tuesday

Lenexa City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top Monday stories

📰 Other local news

The annual Big Slick fundraiser spearheaded by Johnson County natives Jason Sudeikis and Paul Rudd netted more than $3.5 million for Children’s Mercy this past weekend. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

A former worker at an Olathe daycare faces two felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child. [ KCTV ]

Attorneys for Jackson Mahomes are asking that documents in his sexual battery case in Johnson County be sealed. [ Fox 4 ]

📸 A thousand words

JE Dunn hosted a “steel topping out” ceremony, a milestone in the early stages of construction of the new Lenexa Justice Center at Prairie Star Parkway and Britton Road. The new complex will eventually be home to both the Lenexa Police Department and municipal courts. Photo via Twitter.