🥳 Best of Johnson County 2023: And the finalists are…

And after tallying nearly 30,000 nominations, the final voting ballot is set.

In May, Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post readers come out big to nominate the people, places and businesses that make Johnson County such a great place to live for Best of Johnson County recognition.

The top five nominees in each of our nearly 140 categories have advanced to the finals.

You can check out the final ballot here.

Voting opens Tuesday, July 11 and runs through Tuesday, August 15.

As we did in the Nominations Round, we’ll be holding a drawing for a $500 gift card for anyone who casts at least 10 votes in the Voting Round. All participants can cast one vote per category per day.

(And congrats to Aaron L. of Shawnee who won our Nominations Round drawing!)

Good luck to all the finalists in the Voting Round next month!