Updates from Johnson County Community College: JCCC offers 50+ career programs that can be completed in 2 years or less

Colby Bunch’s future was in flux — until he discovered Metal Fabrication/Welding at JCCC. This high-demand field had a spark of promise, but getting a specialty welder/fabricator job offer before he graduated was unexpected.

JCCC makes it easy for students to launch exciting and in-demand careers fast. From welding to construction management to railroad science, the College has short-term programs in a variety of fields that lead to rewarding and well-paying jobs.

Bunch, who earned an Associate of Science in Metal Fabrication and Welding Technology at JCCC, is now part of a team that services contracts for race car fuel systems, railroad train parts, dirt bike suspensions, construction equipment and a variety of parts for the nation’s military.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to work within the automotive industry in some capacity. I love what I do.”

Local business seeks talent at JCCC

JCCC’s reputation for producing skilled tradespeople resonated with Olathe business owner Daniel Todd, President of DTI Precision Machining. He called Scott Crompton, JCCC Associate Professor in Metal Fabrication/Welding, and asked if he could recommend a student to fill a fabricator position. Crompton toured DTI’s shop and knew that Bunch would be a perfect fit for the job.

Todd set up an interview, was impressed with Bunch’s knowledge and teachable spirit and hired him on the spot! Bunch was ready to trade in his name tag and vest at his part-time convenience store job for welding gloves and a helmet for a full-time gig.

Todd was able to confidently expand his business because of the expertise Bunch brings to DTI’s shop floor. With succession plans in mind, Todd is leaning on new employees like Bunch to get a grasp on business practices.

“If the company is going to have legs for the future, I’ve got to bring in younger people who want to learn. Colby is a great employee with tremendous potential,” said Todd. He even plans to explore hiring more JCCC grads in the future.

Hands-on learning makes a difference

Manufacturing welding is Bunch’s specialty. “I really was impressed by the extensiveness of JCCC’s curriculum and the super-modern lab equipment and machinery,” he said. “My associate degree has set me up to do anything I want with welding.”

Plenty of hands-on lab time and getting to know his professors was valuable to Bunch’s success. “I learned so much during the 1:1 lab time with instructors by doing welding instead of reading about it,” he said.

Get a great career in two years

Explore other in-demand careers with impressive earning potential, just like JCCC’s Metal Fabrication/Welding program. At JCCC, students gain hands-on experience in state-of-the-art facilities and learn from instructors who are experienced in their field. They also benefit from low tuition rates, flexible day or evening classes and a support team to guide them.