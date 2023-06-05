Updates from Johnson County Community College: JCCC offers 50+ career programs that can be completed in 2 years or less

  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

JCCC Metal Fabrication/Welding student Colby Bunch found employment as a specialty welder prior to graduating with his AAS degree.

JCCC makes it easy for students to launch exciting and in-demand careers fast. From welding to construction management to railroad science, the College has short-term programs in a variety of fields that lead to rewarding and well-paying jobs.

Student lands dream job before graduation

Colby Bunch’s future was in flux — until he discovered Metal Fabrication/Welding at JCCC. This high-demand field had a spark of promise, but getting a specialty welder/fabricator job offer before he graduated was unexpected.