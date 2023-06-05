The retail strip sits between Maurer and Lackman roads on Shawnee Mission Parkway in central Shawnee.

National footwear retailer Rack Room Shoes will open a new location in a long-vacant storefront in the Shawnee Station shopping center.

Rack Room, which owns Off Broadway Shoes, has stores at the Olathe Pointe shopping center as well as the Legends and the Ward Parkway Mall on the Missouri side of the metro.

Rack Room Shoes will take over a former shoe shop space

It will sit at 15410 Shawnee Mission Parkway, next to the Rally House storefront.

This space has been vacant for years. Its most recent tenant was Famous Footwear.

A summer opening is expected

According to signs posted in the front windows of the shop, Rack Room Shoes is on track to open sometime this summer, but a specific opening date is unclear.

The signs suggest hiring is ongoing for the new store as well. Find more information about employment opportunities here.

In the meantime, facade upgrades and other renovations appear to be underway at the future Rack Room Shoes location.

There’s been other changes at Shawnee Station

Ross Dress for Less opened a new location in the former Office Max space next to Target in March.

Additionally, Chase Bank signaled plans to open a new branch at 15440 Shawnee Mission Parkway, between the IHOP and T-Mobile buildings.

Denise Ferro, a managing agent with Rubenstein Real Estate, told the Post earlier this year a beauty retailer is expected to fill the former OshKosh B’gosh and Carter’s store space, but a timeline on that isn’t clear.

Bed, Bath and Beyond also closed its doors at Shawnee Station as part of the company’s bankruptcy, and the old Pier I Imports space remains vacant

