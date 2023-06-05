  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Shoe store coming to long-vacant Shawnee Station storefront

Rack Room Shoes' future storefront is undergoing some facade upgrades in Shawnee Station. The neighboring Rally House shop is also under construction. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

National footwear retailer Rack Room Shoes will open a new location in a long-vacant storefront in the Shawnee Station shopping center.

The retail strip sits between Maurer and Lackman roads on Shawnee Mission Parkway in central Shawnee.

