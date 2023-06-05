  Kaylie McLaughlin  - City Center

New infrared sauna opens this week in Lenexa City Center

A new Perspire Sauna and Studio franchise opens this week in the Lenexa City Center. It sits at 16812 W 89th St.

A new infrared sauna and red-light therapy studio opened Monday at Lenexa City Center.

The new Perspire Sauna and Studio, 16812 W 89th St., sits near Martin City Brewing Company and Saints Pub and Patio.

